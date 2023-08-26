Open Menu

PM Assures Resolution Of Issues Of Coal Mining Industry

Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2023 | 10:31 PM

PM assures resolution of issues of coal mining industry

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar here on Saturday assured to resolve issues of the coal mining industry in Balochistan

QUETTA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar here on Saturday assured to resolve issues of the coal mining industry in Balochistan.

The PM Kakar was talking to a delegation of coal mining companies from Balochistan.

The delegation informed the prime minister about the issues faced by the coal mining industry.

The PM asked the companies to ensure the protection of miners working in the coal mines.

He said Balochistan was rich in natural resources, adding benefits could not be achieved from mining without adopting international standards.

Federal ministers Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti, Shahid Ashraf Tarar, Sami Saeed, Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Ali Mardan Domki, and provincial ministers and officials attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Balochistan Prime Minister Chief Minister Mardan Sarfraz Ahmed From Industry

Recent Stories

MQM-P urge govt to lower electricity rates, fuel p ..

MQM-P urge govt to lower electricity rates, fuel prices

4 minutes ago
 China's Artificial intelligence investment expecte ..

China's Artificial intelligence investment expected to exceed $38 bln in 2027

4 minutes ago
 India unleashed new wave of grave human rights vio ..

India unleashed new wave of grave human rights violation in IIOJK: Mushaal

4 minutes ago
 Tank police rescued abducted petrol pump manager w ..

Tank police rescued abducted petrol pump manager within hours

4 minutes ago
 CM visits DHQ Kasur, reviews healthcare facilities ..

CM visits DHQ Kasur, reviews healthcare facilities

4 minutes ago
 ECP responsible to hold transparent elections: Qau ..

ECP responsible to hold transparent elections: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman ..

2 hours ago
Gohar Ejaz asks APTMA members to focus on garments ..

Gohar Ejaz asks APTMA members to focus on garments manufacturing

2 hours ago
 Two women commit suicide in separate incidents

Two women commit suicide in separate incidents

2 hours ago
 Free Wi-Fi service project inaugurated in Rohri

Free Wi-Fi service project inaugurated in Rohri

2 hours ago
 The Child Protection Bureau (CPB) takes victim gir ..

The Child Protection Bureau (CPB) takes victim girl into custody

2 hours ago
 MEPCO admin seeks police help for security of offi ..

MEPCO admin seeks police help for security of offices, installation

2 hours ago
 LCCI holds conference for solidarity with Christia ..

LCCI holds conference for solidarity with Christian community

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan