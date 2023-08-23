Open Menu

PM Assures Sindh Interim Govt Of Centre's All-out Support

Muhammad Irfan Published August 23, 2023 | 02:30 PM

PM assures Sindh interim govt of centre's all-out support

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday met Interim Sindh Chief Minister Maqbool Baqir and assured him of the Federal government's all-out support to run the province's administrative affairs.

In the meeting, the chief minister apprised the prime minister of the administrative affairs of the province and the issues being faced by the caretaker government.

They reiterated their resolve to cooperate with the Election Commission of Pakistan for holding free and fair elections.

