PM assures small farmers of health, education facilities under Ehsaas programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :In a move to uplift small farmers, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said growers in the country would be given better access to health and education facilities under the socio-welfare project of Ehsaas.

"We are ensuring their (small farmers') access to Sehat Health Cards and to educational scholarships through Ehsaas programme," the prime minister said in a tweet in connection with the Kisaan (farmer) Day.

The day was observed across the country on Wednesday to pay tribute to farmers and also promote awareness towards rewarding their contributions to society.

Imran Khan said the government was committed to facilitating small farmers in better yield production and marketing.

"On Kisan Day, I want to reiterate commitment to facilitating our small farmersin increasing their yields, getting fair prices for their crops and improving market access," he said.

Agriculture and farming is an important sector of Pakistan's economy and directly supports the country's population.