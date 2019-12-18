UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Assures Small Farmers Of Health, Education Facilities Under Ehsaas Programme

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 04:51 PM

PM assures small farmers of health, education facilities under Ehsaas programme

In a move to uplift small farmers, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said growers in the country would be given better access to health and education facilities under the socio-welfare project of Ehsaas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :In a move to uplift small farmers, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said growers in the country would be given better access to health and education facilities under the socio-welfare project of Ehsaas.

"We are ensuring their (small farmers') access to Sehat Health Cards and to educational scholarships through Ehsaas programme," the prime minister said in a tweet in connection with the Kisaan (farmer) Day.

The day was observed across the country on Wednesday to pay tribute to farmers and also promote awareness towards rewarding their contributions to society.

Imran Khan said the government was committed to facilitating small farmers in better yield production and marketing.

"On Kisan Day, I want to reiterate commitment to facilitating our small farmersin increasing their yields, getting fair prices for their crops and improving market access," he said.

Agriculture and farming is an important sector of Pakistan's economy and directly supports the country's population.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Education Market Government

Recent Stories

Malaysian PM rejects “Saudis’ concerns” abou ..

42 seconds ago

Commemorative stamp issued to mark Abu Dhabi Chamb ..

8 minutes ago

Rupee gains 01 paisa in interbank

4 minutes ago

Libyan National Army Makes 'Excellent Progress' in ..

4 minutes ago

MCC to tour Pakistan in 2020

40 minutes ago

Malala Yousafzai appears on cover page of Teen Vog ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.