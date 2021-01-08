UrduPoint.com
PM Assures To Meet Hazara Community After Burial Of Slain Miners

Muhammad Irfan 59 seconds ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 01:12 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday assured the Hazara community that he would visit them the same day they buried the slain miners and said the perpetrators of the heinous incident would be brought to justice

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday assured the Hazara community that he would visit them the same day they buried the slain miners and said the perpetrators of the heinous incident would be brought to justice.

Addressing here at the inauguration of Special Technology Zones Authority, the Prime Minister said all demands of the Hazara community following the Mach incident had been accepted, however said making the burial of killed miners conditional with his visit was inappropriate.

"I have sent a message to the Hazara representatives that as soon as they bury their martyred community members, I will visit and meet them," he said.

Imran Khan said he was deeply grieved by the tragic deaths of the Hazara community, which he said had suffered a lot over the decades, and lost precious lives, and suffered economic losses.

Expressing solidarity with the Hazara community, the Prime Minister said the government stands by them in their hour of grief.

He said most of the slain miners were the sole breadwinners of their households and assured them that the government would fully compensate their families.

He said the tragic incident at Mach was part of the conspiracy hatched by India as per intelligence reports.

The Prime Minister said the enemies of Pakistan were bent upon creating a situation leading to sectarian chaos and mentioned that intelligence agencies had already foiled four similar terrorist incidents.

On the launch of STZA, Imran Khan said Information Technology was a revolutionary sector that needed to be exploited by companies in the country to meet the demands of the contemporary world.

He said only those companies gained during coronavirus pandemic that adapted to IT well in time.

He said the main objective of the establishment of Special Technology Zones was to give incentives to the IT sector to make it flourish for the benefit of the country.

He said with the second youngest population in the world, Pakistan could utilize the IT sector in providing employment to its youth.

Also, the Pakistani nationals working in other countries could benefit from the Special Technology Zones, he added.

The Prime Minister said great responsibility lay on STZA Chairperson Amer Ahmed Hashmi for creating a boom in the IT sector of Pakistan.

Earlier, the Prime Minister inaugurated the Special Technology Zones Authority which will focus on the growth of the scientific and technological ecosystem.

