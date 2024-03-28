Open Menu

PM Assures To Resolve Issues Faced By Journalist Community

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2024 | 11:42 PM

PM assures to resolve issues faced by journalist community

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday assured that all issues faced by the journalist community would be resolved and the government would fully support mediamen in the fulfillment of their responsibilities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday assured that all issues faced by the journalist community would be resolved and the government would fully support mediamen in the fulfillment of their responsibilities.

He was speaking to a delegation of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS).

Naz Afreen Sehgal. Sarmad Ali, Mujeebur Rehman Shami, Shahab Zuberi, Muhammad Athar Qazi, Syed Munir Jilani, Mohsin Bilal, Mehtab Khan and Faisal Zahid Malik were part of the delegation.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and relevant officers attended the meeting.

The delegation felicitated the prime minister on assuming his office and expressed best wishes.

The prime minister congratulated the newly elected panel of APNS and expressed his best wishes.

He said he formed the government in very difficult circumstances and the rehabilitation of the economy was the biggest challenge and priority of the government.

He informed the delegation about the government's efforts and strategy to revive the economy.

A strategy was being formulated to modernize the system of tax collection, he said adding Federal board of Revenue was being completely digitalized and work was continuing for increasing the tax base.

Cases of more than Rs 2000 billion were pending in the courts and tribunals, he told.

He said recently the government held the Tax Excellency Award with the aim to encourage good taxpayers, exporters and women entrepreneurs.

Billions of rupees of electricity were being stolen and to stop this the government approach had been adopted, he added.

He said privatization of loss-making state-owned entities, institutional reforms, domestic and foreign investment and

austerity were priorities of the government.

He said a committee had been formed to bring down the expenditure of the government and it would soon present its recommendations.

He said media was the fourth pillar of the state and the role of media in the progress and development of society and mental and training of people was of great importance.

The PM was of the view that the media had a vital role in ensuring good governance and to keep the public informed. Even in this digital era, the importance of print media cannot be denied.

The media could play an important role in delivering the fruits of economic stability under the Special Investment Facilitation Council, he remarked.

Fake news was a big challenge and the government and media needed to work together to stop it, he said adding the government completely believed in the freedom of the press and was taking all possible measures in this

regard.

"We hope that the journalist community will continue to play its role in the stability of democracy through responsible and impartial reporting."

The prime minister said the journalist community should support government efforts for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Electricity Democracy Progress Women FBR Media All Government Best Billion

Recent Stories

Journalists call for global action to end Gaza’s ..

Journalists call for global action to end Gaza’s humanitarian crisis

31 seconds ago
 CM for generating opportunities to bring direct i ..

CM for generating opportunities to bring direct int'l investment

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan retains position in FTSE secondary emergi ..

Pakistan retains position in FTSE secondary emerging market

8 minutes ago
 High Commissioner of Malaysia hosts Iftar dinner r ..

High Commissioner of Malaysia hosts Iftar dinner reception

8 minutes ago
 NEPRA announces 2nd quarterly adjustment in power ..

NEPRA announces 2nd quarterly adjustment in power bills with Rs 1.68 cut per uni ..

8 minutes ago
 Hoopo Inc. Collaborates with SAU to Install Solar- ..

Hoopo Inc. Collaborates with SAU to Install Solar-Powered RO Plant

5 minutes ago
04 killed in Spain as Storm Nelson looms

04 killed in Spain as Storm Nelson looms

9 minutes ago
 Russian military jet crashes into sea off Crimea: ..

Russian military jet crashes into sea off Crimea: Governor

15 minutes ago
 Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm likely at various part ..

Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm likely at various parts of country

15 minutes ago
 Implementation of Sindh Agriculture Workers Act-2 ..

Implementation of Sindh Agriculture Workers Act-2019 demanded

4 minutes ago
 Pandemic accord talks heading for extra time

Pandemic accord talks heading for extra time

4 minutes ago
 Khawaja reiterates PM commitment to judiciary

Khawaja reiterates PM commitment to judiciary

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan