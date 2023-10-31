Open Menu

PM Assures To Take Up Lahore Smog Issue At Diplomatic Level With India

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 31, 2023 | 12:10 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday assured the Punjab government of taking up the issue of the smog in Lahore mainly caused by the burning of crops with India at the diplomatic level.

The prime minister, who chaired the meeting of Punjab cabinet, was told by Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi that the main reason for the spread of smog in Lahore was the burning of residues of crops in Indian Punjab.

The meeting was briefed about the steps taken by the caretaker Punjab government in health, communication, education and other sectors. It was told that innovative projects like biogas generation were underway in the province for the development of the energy sector.

The prime minister directed the authorities concerned to frame a policy for posting and transfers of local police officers across the country to ensure impartial and fair delivery of justice.

The participants were briefed on the situation of law enforcement on the inter-provincial borders. The prime minister appreciated the efforts of the Punjab government for the successful operations of the law enforcement agencies in the Kacha area.

The cabinet members were apprised of the progress on projects like Southern part of Lahore Ring Road (SL-3), Gujranwala-Lahore-Sialkot Motorway and the newly constructed bridge at Shahdara.

The prime minister appreciated the Punjab government for its efforts to improve the communication system, especially for initiatives such as the construction of eco-friendly plastic road in Lahore.

He also lauded the provincial government for building educational institutions for the special children.

The meeting was told that the provincial government had so far paid back the inherited debt of Rs 629 billion and had allocated additional funds of Rs 76 billion for agriculture sector.

The cabinet meeting was also briefed about the development initiatives in the villages and the initiatives for the promotion of cultural tourism

Besides the steps taken by the Punjab government in the health sector, the prime minister was briefed regarding the policy of issuing NOC in three days to double the number of nurses in Punjab and provide them with job opportunities abroad.

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi, members of Punjab caretaker cabinet and senior officers of Punjab government attended the meeting.

