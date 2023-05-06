UrduPoint.com

PM Attends Commonwealth Leaders Meeting In London: Marriyum

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 06, 2023 | 10:20 AM

PM attends Commonwealth leaders meeting in London: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Saturday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attended Commonwealth leaders' events in London yesterday (Friday).

In a tweet, she said that the PM was in London to attend the coronation of King Charles.

She said the PM met King Charles during the Commonwealth event and offered him felicitations on behalf of the people of Pakistan on his coronation.

The minister said that the PM also extended an invitation to King Charles to visit Pakistan.

She said that King Charles remembered his previous visit to Pakistan during a conversation with the Prime Minister.

