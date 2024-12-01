Open Menu

PM Attends Funeral Prayer Of Shaheed Capt. Zohabi-ud-Din

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 01, 2024 | 10:20 PM

PM attends funeral prayer of Shaheed Capt. Zohabi-ud-Din

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday attended the funeral prayer of Captain Muhammed Zohaib-ud-Din Shaheed.

The funeral prayer was attended by Corps Commander Lahore Lt. General Syed Aamer Raza, senior civil and military officials, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister met with the family of shaheed captain and expressed his condolence.

He paid tribute to shaheed Captain Muhammed Zohaib-ud-Din who had fought valiantly with Khawarij terrorists, adding that the entire nation was proud of his sacrifice and saluted him.

Shaheed captain had embraced martyrdom on November 30 during the conduct of an intelligence based operation in Shagai, District Khyber. Three Khawarij were sent to hell while two others were arrested.

Related Topics

Lahore Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Martyrs Shaheed November Sunday Prayer Family Media

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

13 hours ago
 Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

1 day ago
 Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant ..

Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

2 days ago
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grindin ..

Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century

2 days ago
 CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

2 days ago
 Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastroph ..

Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods

2 days ago
 Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red ..

Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross

2 days ago
 Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing powe ..

Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay

2 days ago
 PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan