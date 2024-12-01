PM Attends Funeral Prayer Of Shaheed Capt. Zohabi-ud-Din
December 01, 2024
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday attended the funeral prayer of Captain Muhammed Zohaib-ud-Din Shaheed.
The funeral prayer was attended by Corps Commander Lahore Lt. General Syed Aamer Raza, senior civil and military officials, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.
The prime minister met with the family of shaheed captain and expressed his condolence.
He paid tribute to shaheed Captain Muhammed Zohaib-ud-Din who had fought valiantly with Khawarij terrorists, adding that the entire nation was proud of his sacrifice and saluted him.
Shaheed captain had embraced martyrdom on November 30 during the conduct of an intelligence based operation in Shagai, District Khyber. Three Khawarij were sent to hell while two others were arrested.
