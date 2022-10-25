PM attends Future Investment Initiative Summit in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) , Oct 25 (APP):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday attended the Future Investment Initiative Summit being held in the capital of Saudi Arab to discuss challenges of global economy.

The prime minister, who is visiting the Kingdom at the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, joined other world dignitaries and business leaders at the summit.

The prime minister will present Pakistan's viewpoint on ways to address economic challenges.

During his two-day stay in Riyadh, the prime minister will also hold consultations with the Saudi Crown Prince to review the longstanding fraternal relations, with a view to further strengthening the multifaceted cooperation, especially in the economic field.