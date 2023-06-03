UrduPoint.com

PM Attends Inauguration Of President Erdogan

Published June 03, 2023

PM attends inauguration of President Erdogan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday here joined world leaders at the inauguration ceremony of President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday here joined world leaders at the inauguration ceremony of President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

On behalf of the government and people of Pakistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated President Erdogan on his election as President for a third term. Both the leaders shook hands and exchanged greetings.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb also felicitated President Erdogan.

During the ceremony, traditional music and national anthem of Turkiye were played.

President Erdogan was accompanied by his wife Emine Erdogan.

In his remarks on the occasion, President Erdogan thanked the people of Turkiye for electing him for another term.

He urged people of Turkiye to forge unity and work towards a better future with collective effort.

"Democracy in Turkiye is strong. We will strengthen it further," he said adding Turkiye wanted good relations with all countries and would play its role for peace and security in the world.

President Erdogan thanked leaders of the countries including PM Shehbaz Sharif for attending his inauguration ceremony.

High-level officials from 78 countries attended the Turkish President Erdogan's swearing-in ceremony.

The ceremony at the Presidential Complex was attended by 21 heads of state, 13 prime ministers, as well as parliamentary and ministerial-level representatives, and representatives of international organizations, including the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), NATO and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Earlier, President Erdogan took oath in the Grand National Assembly of T�rkiye and began his new term. He received his mandate from the Temporary Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkiye, Devlet Bahceli. After taking oath, Erdogan visited Anitkabir.

President Erdogan hosted guests at a dinner at the Cankaya Palaca, the former home of Turkish presidents, after the ceremony.

He is expected to announce his cabinet after dinner.

Erdogan won a presidential runoff election last Sunday with 52.18% of the vote. Opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu received 47.82%, according to final results released by the country's Supreme Election Council.

