PM Attends Namaz-e-Janaza Of Shaheed Captain Faraz Ilyas
Faizan Hashmi Published June 10, 2024 | 11:30 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday attended Namaz-e-Janaza of Shaheed Captain Faraz Ilyas who was martyred in a terrorist attack in District Lakki Marwat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The funeral prayer was attended by a large number of senior military officers, ministers, civil authorities, and residents.
The prime minister also met with the parents of Shaheed captain and expressed condolences.
He told the parents that the sacrifice of their son would not go in vain and prayed for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.
Separately, on X account, the prime minister said that he was deeply saddened by the martyrdom of Pak Army personnel including a captain in a targeted attack in District Lakki Marwat.
“The sacrifices of our brave soldiers and citizens are a debt on us that we must repay by relentlessly eliminating terrorism from our nation. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families,” he further posted.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India beat Pakistan by six runs
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain delays Pakistan-India match today
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of match between Pakistan and Indi ..
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock horns today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024
Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, while Pakistan mourns: NYT com ..
ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial request stalls: Spokesperson
Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season
Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, design, media & cultural
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP govt urged to meet peoples’ expectations6 minutes ago
-
Govt all set to present people-friendly, development-oriented budget 2024-25 : Muqam16 minutes ago
-
AUP holds training workshop on “Self-Assessment Document Preparation”36 minutes ago
-
DC bans illegal cattle markets1 hour ago
-
PM praises Team Pakistan for good display of bowling against India in ICC T20 World Cup12 hours ago
-
AJK PM grieves over tragic road accident in Neelam Valley12 hours ago
-
CM inagurates projects at Naya Nazimambad12 hours ago
-
17 years girl abducted in Wah Cantt12 hours ago
-
Special Operations Cell arrests PO from Spain13 hours ago
-
Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan pays tribute to Researcher Atta Muhammad Bhanbhro13 hours ago
-
Foolproof security for churches on Sunday13 hours ago
-
8576 raids conducted on drug dealers' hideouts13 hours ago