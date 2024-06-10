Open Menu

PM Attends Namaz-e-Janaza Of Shaheed Captain Faraz Ilyas

Faizan Hashmi Published June 10, 2024 | 11:30 AM

PM attends Namaz-e-Janaza of Shaheed Captain Faraz Ilyas

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday attended Namaz-e-Janaza of Shaheed Captain Faraz Ilyas who was martyred in a terrorist attack in District Lakki Marwat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The funeral prayer was attended by a large number of senior military officers, ministers, civil authorities, and residents.

The prime minister also met with the parents of Shaheed captain and expressed condolences.

He told the parents that the sacrifice of their son would not go in vain and prayed for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Separately, on X account, the prime minister said that he was deeply saddened by the martyrdom of Pak Army personnel including a captain in a targeted attack in District Lakki Marwat.

“The sacrifices of our brave soldiers and citizens are a debt on us that we must repay by relentlessly eliminating terrorism from our nation. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families,” he further posted.

