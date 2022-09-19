UrduPoint.com

PM Attends Reception Hosted By King Charles III

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 19, 2022 | 11:32 AM

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 19th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has attended a reception hosted by King Charles III at Buckingham Palace for dignitaries from around the world.

The Prime Minister is amongst the world leaders, who are in the United Kingdom to attend the last rituals of Queen Elizabeth II.

Later, he will leave for the United States to participate in the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly, beginning in New York from Monday.

According to Foreign Office, the Prime Minister will address the UN General Assembly on Friday.

In his address, he will focus on the challenge faced by Pakistan in wake of the recent climate-induced catastrophic floods in the country.

The Prime Minister will outline concrete proposals for collectively tackling the existential threat posed by climate change.

He will also share Pakistan’s position and perspective on regional and global issues of concern, including Jammu and Kashmir, which is one of the long-standing unresolved disputes on the UN agenda.

