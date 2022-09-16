UrduPoint.com

PM Attends SCO-CHS Meeting In Samarkand Today

September 16, 2022

PM attends SCO-CHS meeting in Samarkand today

Leaders of SCO members and observer states as well as heads of SCO organizations and other special guests would attend the meeting.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 16th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday arrived at the Congress Center Samarqand to attend the annual meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.



The SCO leaders would deliberate on important global and regional issues, including climate change, food security energy security, and sustainable supply chains.

They would also approve agreements and documents that would chart the future direction of cooperation among SCO member states.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister held a meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Samarkand today and discussed bilateral relations.

Shehbaz Sharif would also meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Before concluding his visit, the Prime Minister will also pay a visit to tomb of Imam Bukhari.

In a separate statement on Twitter, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief and sorrow over the killing of more than seventy Azerbaijani servicemen in unprovoked attack by Armenia.

The PM said the people of Pakistan stand in solidarity with their brethren and support Azerbaijan's right to defend its territorial integrity.

