PM attends State funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday joined world leaders and members of the royal family at the State funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at the Westminster Abbey.

PM Sharif especially flew in to attend the last rites and funeral of the Queen, who passed away on September 8 at the age of 96.

Over 500 representatives from other countries including United States President Joe Biden, China's Vice President Wang Qishan, Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, Jordan's King Abdullah, Belgium's King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, and 2,000 royal family members attended the Westminster Abbey Service ahead of the Queen's funeral later in the evening.

Earlier, the prime minister was received at the Great West Door by the Dean and Chapter of Westminster and was escorted to his seat in the Lantern.

Queen Elizabeth will be laid to rest at St. George's Chapel in Windsor next to the grave of his deceased husband Duke of Edinburgh Phillip.

On Sunday, PM Sharif met King Charles III during the reception hosted by him for the visiting dignitaries and extended condolences to him over the passing of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

The prime minister said that the late monarch was a source of inspiration and strength for generations of Commonwealth citizens.

He also recalled that the people of Pakistan had fond memories of Her Majesty's two visits to the country, adding that the bond of affection between the Royal family and the Pakistani nation had only strengthened with time.