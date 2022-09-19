UrduPoint.com

PM Attends State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II

Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2022 | 03:00 PM

PM attends State funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday joined world leaders and members of the royal family at the State funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at the Westminster Abbey.

PM Sharif especially flew in to attend the last rites and funeral of the Queen, who passed away on September 8 at the age of 96.

Over 500 representatives from other countries including United States President Joe Biden, China's Vice President Wang Qishan, Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, Jordan's King Abdullah, Belgium's King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, and 2,000 royal family members attended the Westminster Abbey Service ahead of the Queen's funeral later in the evening.

Earlier, the prime minister was received at the Great West Door by the Dean and Chapter of Westminster and was escorted to his seat in the Lantern.

Queen Elizabeth will be laid to rest at St. George's Chapel in Windsor next to the grave of his deceased husband Duke of Edinburgh Phillip.

On Sunday, PM Sharif met King Charles III during the reception hosted by him for the visiting dignitaries and extended condolences to him over the passing of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

The prime minister said that the late monarch was a source of inspiration and strength for generations of Commonwealth citizens.

He also recalled that the people of Pakistan had fond memories of Her Majesty's two visits to the country, adding that the bond of affection between the Royal family and the Pakistani nation had only strengthened with time.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister World China Windsor Edinburgh St. George Belgium Japan United States September Sunday Family From

Recent Stories

Javed Latif booked over inciting people against Im ..

Javed Latif booked over inciting people against Imran Khan

47 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs organizes 3rd DCCC meeting 2022 amid ..

Dubai Customs organizes 3rd DCCC meeting 2022 amid expectations of more economic ..

2 hours ago
 TECNO soon to debut its Camon 19 Pro with 64MP Sup ..

TECNO soon to debut its Camon 19 Pro with 64MP Super Night Portrait and 0.98mm S ..

2 hours ago
 Fatima Sana ruled out of ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup

Fatima Sana ruled out of ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup

3 hours ago
 PM attends reception hosted by King Charles III

PM attends reception hosted by King Charles III

4 hours ago
 PM condoles with HM King Charles III

PM condoles with HM King Charles III

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.