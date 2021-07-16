UrduPoint.com
PM Attends Tashkent Conference On Regional Connectivity

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 11:00 AM

PM attends Tashkent conference on regional connectivity

TASHKENT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) , July 16 (APP)::Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday joined other regional leaders at a conference held in Uzbekistan's capital Tashkent, aimed at strengthening close ties among the Central and South Asian countries in the interest of their people.

The Plenary session of the conference titled 'Central and South Asia Regoinal Connectivity, Challenges and Opportunities' held at Congress Centre, was attended by President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani, the foreign ministers and high representatives of the countries of Central and South Asia, and the heads of international and regional organizations and global financial institutions.

The main objective of the forum is to strengthen historically close and friendly ties, trust and good-neighborliness between the states of Central and South Asia in the interests of all peoples and countries of both regions.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will present Pakistan's stance on the importance of peace and security for the development and prosperity of the region.

During the ongoing plenary and the later breakout sessions, the forum participants will discuss the possibilities of promoting initiatives aimed at developing trade, economic, transport, communication and cultural and humanitarian cooperation in the context of further deepening regional connectivity.

