PM, Austrian Chancellor discuss bilateral ties, exchange views on regional issues

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif met Chancellor of Austria Karl Nehammer here on the sidelines of the 77th session of UN General Assembly (UNGA).

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif met Chancellor of Austria Karl Nehammer here on the sidelines of the 77th session of UN General Assembly (UNGA).

During the meeting, the two leaders reviewed bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional issues.

The prime minister highlighted the immense devastation caused by the unprecedented climate-induced floods in Pakistan and the government's actions to address the colossal challenge.

He thanked the Austrian government for its expression of solidarity with the affected people and for extending flood relief assistance.

The prime minister stressed that Pakistan had become a major victim of the adverse impacts of climate change, while its contribution to global carbon emissions was less than 1%.

He added that collective action by the world community to meaningfully and substantially address the climate challenge was imperative.

In the bilateral context, the prime minister said Pakistan viewed Austria as an important country and a key member of the European Union.

He underscored that the Austrian foreign minister's visit to Pakistan in March 2022 imparted a strong momentum to bilateral exchanges and growing cooperation.

The prime minister added that Pakistan and Austria enjoyed long-standing, cooperative relations and there was a huge potential for enhancing mutually beneficial collaboration in diverse areas, particularly energy, IT, higher education, and climate change.

He thanked Austria for its steadfast support for the GSP+ scheme, stressing that the mutually-beneficial arrangement had yielded positive results for both sides.

The prime minister invited Chancellor Nehammer to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience to carry forward further the positive trajectory of Pakistan-Austria relations.