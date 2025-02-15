Open Menu

PM Awards Rs 500 Million Grant To Sadiq Public School

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2025 | 02:20 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Prime Minister (PM) Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on Saturday has grant Rs.500 million to Sadiq Public School for the ongoing development work including construction of hostels and other facilities.

This was announced by Federal Minister for Housing and Works Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada while addressing the 71st Founders Day of Sadiq Public School Bahawalpur as Chief guest this morning.

He said that Sadiq Public School is a flagship institution of Pakistan that models the lives of thousands of youths. He said that students are torchbearers of Pakistan’s future.

Federal Minister who was also an Old Sadiqian paid glorious tribute to Nawab Saddiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi for setting up an institution like Sadiq Public School.

He recalled his time at Sadiq and eulogized Khan Anwar Sikandar Khan and Abu Zafar Hanif the first Principal and Vice Principal of Sadiq Public School respectively.

Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada also mentioned his two mentors Captain Fatimi and Captain Aftab who helped him in becoming a disciplined student and a good sportsman.Both of them later laid their lives for their motherland in the 1971 War.

Federal Minister appreciated Principal David Dowdles and his team for carrying out the legacy of the institution. Addressing the students' parents,he quoted Hazrat Ali Alahe Salam saying,“Don’t put useless restrictions on your kids so they cannot get prepared for future challenges”.

He said that as a Federal Minister and politician, he has a role to play in the development of the country.

He said that the foundation of a society was laid on education and infrastructure.

He said that our youth has been provided with opportunities to excel and they need to capitalize on it.

Talking to students,he said that students must work tirelessly to contribute to Pakistan’s prosperity.

Earlier Principal Sadiq Public School David Dowdles presented a welcome address in which he mentioned the achievements of school students in academics, sports and co-curricular activities.

A smart contingent of school cadets comprising girls and boys gave Guard of Honor to the Chief Guest.

Prizes,medals and trophies were awarded to students who performed exceptionally well in academics and co-curricular activities.

More Stories From Pakistan