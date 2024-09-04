PM awards Rs2.5m to excavator operator for rescuing flood-stranded family

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday awarded Rs 2.5 million to an excavator operator who had rescued a family stranded in the flood in the Qilla Abdullah area of Balochistan.

The prime minister, who invited the rescuer Mohibullah to the Prime Minister's House, appreciated his courage to save the stranded family while risking his own life, according to a PM Office press release.

"The whole nation including me feels proud of you. I deeply adore your love for humanity. You are a nation's hero as you showed the courage to save human lives," the prime minister said.

He said that Mohibullah had fulfilled the national responsibility by rescuing the stranded people without caring about his own life.

Besides awarding Rs 2.

5 million from the Government of Pakistan, the prime minister also announced a free-of-charge education facility up to the university level for Mohibullah's children and cost-free healthcare for his family.

"This an honor for me to meet the prime minister of Pakistan. I never thought so. While rescuing the stranded family, I never knew that the act would get that much popular countrywide," Mohibullah said in the meeting.

He also thanked the prime minister for acknowledging his gesture and honoring him by inviting him to the PM House.

Federal cabinet members Attaullah Tarar, Jam Kamal Khan and Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Chairman of PM Youth Program Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan, PM's Coordinator Romina Khurshid Alam and relevant senior officers attended the meeting.