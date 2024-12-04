PM Back To Islamabad After Two-day Saudi Visit
Faizan Hashmi Published December 04, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday returned here after winding up his two-day visit to Saudi Arabia where he addressed the One Water Summit.
At the Summit, he presented six-point agenda to overcome water-related challenges and highlighted the climate change-induced challenges faced by the developing countries.
On the sidelines of the Summit, Prime Minister Shehbaz met Saudi Prime Minister and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud wherein two leaders agreed to bring about a qualitative change in the bilateral ties.
The prime minister also met French President Emmanuel Macron in which two sides agreed to promote business-to-business cooperation in the fields of agriculture, livestock, information technology, vocational skills, and clean drinking water.
Recent Stories
Manzoor Wasan makes prediction about Imran Khan’s release from jail
Pakistan, Iraq reaffirm commitment to strengthen defence ties
KP CM Gandapur approaches IHC seeking relief in cases registered against him dur ..
PSX 100 Index crosses 105,000 points
Pakistan name squads for South Africa tour
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024
US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares martial law
Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a world record
Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulder in postal van collision
Biden announces $1 bn for Africa during maiden trip
Europe-loving Blinken on last trip to NATO before Trump handover
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan suffers from second fastest rate of AIDS spread: experts1 minute ago
-
Unity for progress: Ahsan Iqbal describes promoting peace, religious harmony as ‘collective respon ..1 minute ago
-
DC reviews performance of government departments1 minute ago
-
Sargodha University launches its own TV1 minute ago
-
ECP orders initiating delimitation process for LG elections in Federal Capital1 minute ago
-
Motorcyclist killed in road accident11 minutes ago
-
Reliance on academic research key to sustainable housing, real estate policies: Pirzada11 minutes ago
-
All-out resources to be utilised for employees' welfare: MD APP11 minutes ago
-
BTTN’s researchers attend 25th Annual Population Research Conference11 minutes ago
-
RD Ombudsman Sanghar conducts khuli kachehri at DAO11 minutes ago
-
DC for timely sowing of wheat crop11 minutes ago
-
Civil Society, RDSE celebrate Universal Day of Special Persons21 minutes ago