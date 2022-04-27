UrduPoint.com

PM, Bahrain National Guard Commander Discuss Bilateral Ties

Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2022 | 06:21 PM

PM, Bahrain National Guard Commander discuss bilateral ties

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday received a telephone call from National Guard Commander of Bahrain General Shaikh Mohammed bin Isa Al Khalifa and discussed the bilateral relations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday received a telephone call from National Guard Commander of Bahrain General Shaikh Mohammed bin Isa Al Khalifa and discussed the bilateral relations.

The National Guard Commander of Bahrain extended his warm felicitations to Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on his assumption of office as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The prime minister thanked National Guard Commander for his gracious gesture.

He underlined the importance Pakistan attached to its relations with Bahrain and reaffirmed his government's commitment to forge deeper economic, trade and investment cooperation.

Lauding the successful measures by Bahrain against the global pandemic, the prime minister thanked the Bahraini leadership for the measures taken by the Bahraini leadership to look after the Pakistani expatriates, especially during the pandemic.

He also welcomed the project of King Hamad Nursing University and Associated Medical Sciences Hospital in Islamabad, which was a testament to the close brotherly relationship between the two countries.

The prime minister added that he looked forward to welcoming King Hamad Bin Isa Al-Khalifa to Pakistan, at an early date.

Bahrain is home to a large Pakistani diaspora in the Gulf Region. Pakistan and Bahrain enjoy close, cordial ties resting on the firm foundation of shared faith and values.

The two countries closely collaborate bilaterally, as well as on regional and global issues of mutual interest. Pakistan and Bahrain celebrated 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2021.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Prime Minister Bahrain From Government

Recent Stories

South Korean, Malaysian Defense Ministers Discuss ..

South Korean, Malaysian Defense Ministers Discuss Cooperation in Video Call - Re ..

2 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi schools delegation meet Chairman Federa ..

Rawalpindi schools delegation meet Chairman Federal Board

2 minutes ago
 Maryam withdraws her plea for return of passport

Maryam withdraws her plea for return of passport

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner Kalat Division chairs meeting of Divi ..

Commissioner Kalat Division chairs meeting of Divisional Review Committee

2 minutes ago
 Yaroshenko-Reed Exchange Was in Works for a Long T ..

Yaroshenko-Reed Exchange Was in Works for a Long Time - Lawyer

6 minutes ago
 Bilawal Bhutto Zardari takes oath as foreign minis ..

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari takes oath as foreign minister

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.