PM, Bahrain National Guard Commander discuss bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday received a telephone call from National Guard Commander of Bahrain General Shaikh Mohammed bin Isa Al Khalifa and discussed the bilateral relations.

The National Guard Commander of Bahrain extended his warm felicitations to Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on his assumption of office as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The prime minister thanked National Guard Commander for his gracious gesture.

He underlined the importance Pakistan attached to its relations with Bahrain and reaffirmed his government's commitment to forge deeper economic, trade and investment cooperation.

Lauding the successful measures by Bahrain against the global pandemic, the prime minister thanked the Bahraini leadership for the measures taken by the Bahraini leadership to look after the Pakistani expatriates, especially during the pandemic.

He also welcomed the project of King Hamad Nursing University and Associated Medical Sciences Hospital in Islamabad, which was a testament to the close brotherly relationship between the two countries.

The prime minister added that he looked forward to welcoming King Hamad Bin Isa Al-Khalifa to Pakistan, at an early date.

Bahrain is home to a large Pakistani diaspora in the Gulf Region. Pakistan and Bahrain enjoy close, cordial ties resting on the firm foundation of shared faith and values.

The two countries closely collaborate bilaterally, as well as on regional and global issues of mutual interest. Pakistan and Bahrain celebrated 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2021.