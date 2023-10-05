PM, Baloch businessman discuss problems of trader community

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday held a meeting with businessman Haji Nawab Damar who called on him here at the PM House.

The meeting focused on the problems faced by the trader community in Balochistan particularly Ziarat, Harnai, and Sanjawi, the PM Office said.

The prime minister also met tribal chief Sardar Farid Damar and social worker Lal Khan Kakar.