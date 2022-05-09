UrduPoint.com

PM Bans Sugar Export To Stabilize Price

Published May 09, 2022

PM bans sugar export to stabilize price

ISLAMABAD, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday banned the export of sugar to stabilize the stock and price of commodity in the country.

The prime minister also ordered strict measures against the smuggling of sugar.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said it was important to first meet the needs of the people and stabilize the price of sugar in the country.

He ordered strict action against hoarders and profiteers who were creating an artificial shortage of sugar.

The prime minister also directed the agencies concerned to keep abreast of the effective implementation of his orders.

He warned that in case of negligence, the relevant officers and staff would be held responsible.

