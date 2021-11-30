PM bars ministers from going abroad without intimation

(@FahadShabbir)

Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed serious concerns over some statements given about some ministers at Glasgo conference on Climate Change.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 30th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan put restriction on all the ministers from flying abroad, the sources said on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister said that if any minister wanted to fly abroad on foreign tour he should inform first about his visit.

He made these directions while chairing the meeting of Federal cabinet in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The sources said that the PM also expressed concerns over participation of some ministers in a conference held in Glasgo and said that they took part in that conference without any intimation. He took notice of the ministers’ statement in Glasgo meeting.

“Some statements given about the ministers were really discouraging and awful,” the sources quoting PM as saying.

They said that the PM, however, appreciated Advisor to PM on Comate Change Amin Aslam, saying that he represented Pakistan in a good manner. Pakistan’s name was top of the list among other countries at Glasgo conference.

The PM also expressed concerns over the sources of gas continuously decreasing in the country.

“There is shortage of gas in the country and we are constantly monitoring the situation,” Imran Khan said.