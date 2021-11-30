UrduPoint.com

PM Bars Ministers From Going Abroad Without Intimation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 05:26 PM

PM bars ministers from going abroad without intimation

Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed serious concerns over some statements given about some ministers at Glasgo conference on Climate Change.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 30th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan put restriction on all the ministers from flying abroad, the sources said on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister said that if any minister wanted to fly abroad on foreign tour he should inform first about his visit.

He made these directions while chairing the meeting of Federal cabinet in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The sources said that the PM also expressed concerns over participation of some ministers in a conference held in Glasgo and said that they took part in that conference without any intimation. He took notice of the ministers’ statement in Glasgo meeting.

“Some statements given about the ministers were really discouraging and awful,” the sources quoting PM as saying.

They said that the PM, however, appreciated Advisor to PM on Comate Change Amin Aslam, saying that he represented Pakistan in a good manner. Pakistan’s name was top of the list among other countries at Glasgo conference.

The PM also expressed concerns over the sources of gas continuously decreasing in the country.

“There is shortage of gas in the country and we are constantly monitoring the situation,” Imran Khan said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Shortage Prime Minister Visit Gas All From Cabinet Top

Recent Stories

26,580 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

26,580 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

22 minutes ago
 Govt committed to remove encroachments on state ow ..

Govt committed to remove encroachments on state owned land: Farrukh

25 minutes ago
 Russia Gov't Needs to Come Up With Revised Plan Du ..

Russia Gov't Needs to Come Up With Revised Plan Due to Omicron in 7 Days - Putin

3 minutes ago
 Russia's Rostec Says Completed First MC-21-300 Pla ..

Russia's Rostec Says Completed First MC-21-300 Plane With Locally Produced Compo ..

3 minutes ago
 India reports 6,990 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 6,990 new COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago
 Thailand's manufacturing production further expand ..

Thailand's manufacturing production further expands in October

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.