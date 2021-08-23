PM, Belgian counterpart discuss evolving Afghan situation, evacuation efforts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan and his Belgian counterpart Alexander De Croo in a telephonic conversation on Monday discussed the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

The Prime Minister, who had a telephone call from Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, underscored the importance of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan for Pakistan and for regional stability.

He stressed that safety and security of Afghans and stabilization of the situation in Afghanistan were vitally important.

The Prime Minister added that peace and reconciliation and an inclusive political solution would contribute to the stabilization efforts.

He further underscored the importance of engagement by the international community in support of the people of Afghanistan, both to address humanitarian needs and help in economic sustenance.

The two Prime Ministers exchanged views on ongoing evacuation efforts.

The Belgian Prime Minister conveyed thanks for Pakistan's support and facilitation for their evacuation endeavours.

The Belgian Prime Minister also extended invitation to the Prime Minister to visit Belgium. Both the leaders agreed to remain in close contact.