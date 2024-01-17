PM, Belgian Counterpart Express Satisfaction Over Growing Trade, Economic Ties
Sumaira FH Published January 17, 2024 | 07:18 PM
Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and Prime Minister of Belgium Alexander De Croo on Wednesday, while noting the completion of 75 years of establishment of diplomatic ties between Pakistan and Belgium, expressed great satisfaction at the growing trade and economic relations between the two countries
The two leaders met on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF), PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.
They reaffirmed their commitment to enhance high-level exchanges and bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest, including, trade and investment, migration and mobility and higher education.
Important regional and global developments were also discussed.
