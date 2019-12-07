UrduPoint.com
PM Believes Country To Make Progress By Upholding Tenets Of Merit: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 12:29 PM

PM believes country to make progress by upholding tenets of merit: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Firdous Ashiq Awan Special assistant to Prime Minister (PM) on information has said PM Imran Khan believes nation and the country will make progress by promoting merit

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th December, 2019) Firdous Ashiq Awan Special assistant to Prime Minister (PM) on information has said PM Imran Khan believes nation and the country will make progress by promoting merit.Firdous Ashiq Awan said she congratulates the youths who have secured loan under Kamyan Jawan Program.She tweeted " this program is guarantor for success of architects of future and is inevitable for their achievements.

The beginning of provision of loan is a practical step towards delivering Imran Khan pledge with the youths.

She held that interest shown by millions of youths in acquiring loan is demonstration of their trust on new Pakistan under leadership of Imran Khan.

All the loans will be disbursed on merit. Rs 100 billion have been earmarked for the first phase of Kamyab Jawan Program.She stated government is committed to its mission of facilitating business process and promoting economic activities in the country.

