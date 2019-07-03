UrduPoint.com
PM Believes In Accountability, Not In Revenge: Nadim Afzal Chan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 seconds ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 03:14 PM

Prime Minister's (PM) spokesperson Nadim Afzal Chann has said Imran Khan believes in accountability of corrupt elements rather than revenge

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd July, 2019) Prime Minister's (PM) spokesperson Nadim Afzal Chann has said Imran Khan believes in accountability of corrupt elements rather than revenge.Talking to a private T V Channel here he said Wednesday that no case of corruption has been registered against opposition leadership during PTI government.He said NAB, Anti Narcotics Force (ANF), courts and other independent national institutions are conducting across the board accountability of corrupt elements .He went on to say NAB is not under the control of government.

ANF arrested former provincial law minister Rana Sana Ullah for allegedly exporting drugs of fine quality.

Government has nothing to do with this arrest, he added.He remarked Rana if Sana Ullah is involved in Model Town incident and is in contact with proscribed outfits then he should be awarded punishment as per law.Replying to a question he said development of Balochistan is top priority of government as whopping amount has been earmarked for Balochistan in PSDP in this connection.

More Stories From Pakistan

