PM believes in accountability not victimization: Chan

ISLAMABAD, Jul 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Spokesman to the Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan firmly believed in accountability of corrupt elements, not victimization.

Not a single corruption case was registered against the leadership of opposition during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, he said talking to a private news channel.

The spokesman said National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), court and others were independent national institutions, carrying out accountability across the board against the corrupt leaders.

NAB was not under the control of the government, he added.

He said the ANF arrested former Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah by recovering a huge quality of drugs and the government had nothing to do with the arrest.

Nadeem Afzal Chan said if Rana Sanaullah was found involved in Model Town incident and had contacts with banned organization then he should be punished as per law.

Replying to a question, he said the development of Balochistan province was the top priority of the government as huge amount had been allocated in PSDP for the province in that regard.