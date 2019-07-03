UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Believes In Accountability Not Victimization: Chan

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 12:00 AM

PM believes in accountability not victimization: Chan

ISLAMABAD, Jul 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Spokesman to the Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan firmly believed in accountability of corrupt elements, not victimization.

Not a single corruption case was registered against the leadership of opposition during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, he said talking to a private news channel.

The spokesman said National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), court and others were independent national institutions, carrying out accountability across the board against the corrupt leaders.

NAB was not under the control of the government, he added.

He said the ANF arrested former Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah by recovering a huge quality of drugs and the government had nothing to do with the arrest.

Nadeem Afzal Chan said if Rana Sanaullah was found involved in Model Town incident and had contacts with banned organization then he should be punished as per law.

Replying to a question, he said the development of Balochistan province was the top priority of the government as huge amount had been allocated in PSDP for the province in that regard.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Punjab Drugs Law Minister Rana SanaUllah Government Top Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed attends conclusion of ISALEX19 exer ..

33 minutes ago

Nadal, Kyrgios to clash in Wimbledon blockbuster

15 minutes ago

US Congress Tax-Oversight Committee Sues to Obtain ..

15 minutes ago

Pompeo Calls Guaido to Express US Support, Commemo ..

15 minutes ago

Ministers visit Trimmu Headworks

15 minutes ago

Donetsk People's Republic Blames Ukrainian Securit ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.