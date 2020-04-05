UrduPoint.com
PM Believes In Serving Masses: Zartaj Gul

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 06:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul said on Sunday that Prime Minister Imran Khan had proved his leadership skills and wisdom during COVID-19 spread, and he was among one of the global leaders who stood firm in this testing situation.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the government had taken effective measures to control novel contagion as compared to other super power states in the world.

The situation in Pakistan was far better than other countries as coronavirus could not create much havoc in the country, as the Federal government had directed the concerned authorities to ensure the closure of marriage halls, all public recreational areas to slow the spread of the infectious disease, she stated.

''Opposition must stop point scoring during this time testing situation and rather focus on playing positive role by supporting the disease infected and needy people,'' she suggested.

Replying to a question, she mentioned that the government had launched Tiger Force and other schemes to benefit the low income families during the crisis.

She further praised the soldiers ,doctors, paramedics for combating corona on Frontline.

