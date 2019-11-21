UrduPoint.com
PM Believes In Supremacy Of Constitution,rule Of Law: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 12:37 PM

PM believes in supremacy of Constitution,rule of law: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday said Prime Minister Imran Khan firmly believed in the supremacy of Constitution, rule of law and across the board accountability.

In a series of tweets, special assistant to PM said the entire nation was witness to the fact that who was declared 'Sadiq & Ameen' by the country's apex court and who was declared dishonest. Rejecting the opposition parties' stance on the foreign funding case, she strongly condemned their sordid plot of trying to make Election Commission of Pakistan hostage and influence its decision.

She said the PTI stands firm on its ideology and stance and like others it will not tread the path of evading accountability.

