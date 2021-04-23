PM believes in supremacy of law: Ali Zaidi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on Thursday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan strongly believes in supremacy of law.

He never intervenes in the official matters of the national institutions and no one can pressurize him, said the minister talking to a private news channel.

The minister said all the national institutions are independent and performing independently.

Replying to a question, he said Jahangir Tareen had played an important role to make the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government and if he had reservations about the cases which were registered against him than he should present money trail before the court.

Ali Zaidi said Jahangir Tareen should give answers of those questions which were raised on him instead of trying to put the pressure on the government.