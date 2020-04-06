UrduPoint.com
PM Believes In Transparent Accountability: Spokesperson

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 10:50 AM

PM believes in transparent accountability: Spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab government spokesperson Musarrat Jamshed Cheema said on Monday that Federal government was determined to identify the true black sheep behind the sugar crises in the country, prime minister has directed to take stern actions against the wrong doers.

Talking to a private news channel she stated that after Forensic report regarding the sugar case the concerned authorities would take action against the culprits involved in creating fake sugar shortage to raise the price.

She further mentioned that masses should know that PTI government provided subsidy of 3 billion only but the previous government had allocated 22 billion subsidy to benefit their party members.

The investigation commission would decide the fate of the real culprits ,the corrupt politician whether they belong to any political party would face the music,she opined.

