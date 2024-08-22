Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party, and pointed out that the government had been working in partnership with allied parties to foster the country’s development and prosperity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party, and pointed out that the government had been working in partnership with allied parties to foster the country’s development and prosperity.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari discussed the country’s overall political situation, said a press release issued by Prime Minister Office.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, Adviser to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah, Members of National Assembly Raja Parvez Ashraf, Syed Naveed Qamar and Senator Sherry Rehman also participated in the meeting.