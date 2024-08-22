Open Menu

PM, Bilawal Discuss Govt's Collaborative Efforts For National Growth

Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2024 | 11:53 PM

PM, Bilawal discuss govt's collaborative efforts for national growth

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party, and pointed out that the government had been working in partnership with allied parties to foster the country’s development and prosperity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party, and pointed out that the government had been working in partnership with allied parties to foster the country’s development and prosperity.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari discussed the country’s overall political situation, said a press release issued by Prime Minister Office.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, Adviser to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah, Members of National Assembly Raja Parvez Ashraf, Syed Naveed Qamar and Senator Sherry Rehman also participated in the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Bilawal Bhutto Zardari National Assembly Prime Minister Ahsan Iqbal Sherry Rehman Ishaq Dar Rana SanaUllah Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hi ..

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic

8 hours ago
 Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha re ..

Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit

9 hours ago
 SC issues written order in 21 year old murders cas ..

SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case

9 hours ago
 Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowler ..

Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate

9 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent dis ..

Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..

9 hours ago
 ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, res ..

ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..

9 hours ago
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

9 hours ago
 Role of private sector important for development o ..

Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy

9 hours ago
 Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

9 hours ago
 Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling sta ..

Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records

9 hours ago
 Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

10 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh am ..

Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan