PM, Bilawal Discuss Political Affairs, Budget 2024-25

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 20, 2024 | 10:56 PM

A Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) delegation led by its Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday met Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, and discussed political affairs and the budget 2024-25

The PPP delegation included Senate Chairman Yusuf Raza Gillani, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Syed Khurshid Shah, Syed Naveed Qamar and Sherry Rehman.

The meeting was held in a positive atmosphere, with both sides agreeing on the need for collaboration to address the challenges faced by the country.

The prime minister highlighted that the macroeconomic indicators with regard to the country's economy were showing encouraging growth while historic boom in the stock market was the endorsement of the government's budget by the business community.

He said all political parties should work together for the country's development, prosperity and public welfare.

He said that in the budget 2024-25, steps were taken to provide maximum relief to the people.

It was agreed in the meeting that further consultation would continue through parliamentary committees.

The meeting was also attended by National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, Advisor to PM on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah, Minister of State for Finance Ali Pervaiz Malik and former Federal minister Khawaja Saad Rafique.

