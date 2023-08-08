Open Menu

PM Breaks Ground For Rawalpindi Ring Road, Widening Of Islamabad Expressway

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 08, 2023 | 08:52 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday launched multiple development projects for Rawalpindi and Islamabad including Rawalpindi Ring Road and the widening and rehabilitation of Islamabad Expressway from PWD to T-Chowk

The event was attended by Chief of the Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah, Federal Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb and high-ranking officers and other dignitaries.

The event was attended by Chief of the Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah, Federal Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb and high-ranking officers and other dignitaries.

The prime minister performed the groundbreaking of widening and rehabilitation of Islamabad Expressway from PWD to T-Chowk, which will expand the road from four to eight lanes and benefit approximately 1.2 million people.

He also performed the groundbreaking of Rawalpindi Ring Road, a signal-free controlled access six lanes connection between GT Road and motorway.

Prime Minister Shehbaz inaugurated an interchange at Islamabad Expressway, which will provide a smooth and safe link for the people on both sides of the road.

During the briefing, the officials highlighted the importance of Dadhocha Dam and Kharian-Rawalpindi Motorway for the region.

The prime minister appreciated the efforts of Frontier Works Organization(FWO) and expressed his gratitude to the Capital Development Authority and Rawalpindi Development Authority for initiating and executing the said projects.

"These projects will enhance infrastructure, reduce traffic congestion, stimulate economic growth and improve the overall quality of life for the residents of the twin cities," the prime minister remarked.

