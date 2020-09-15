PM breaks ground of RRFUD project

:Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday performed ground breaking of Ravi River Front Urban Development (RRFUD) project in the metropolitan city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday performed ground breaking of Ravi River Front Urban Development (RRFUD) project in the metropolitan city.

Accompanied by Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and the Federal ministers, the prime minister also planted a sapling.