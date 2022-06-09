PM briefed about latest electricity demand & supply situation

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was on Thursday briefed about the latest electricity and load-shedding situation in the country.

During the briefing by power ministry officials, the prime minister sought the latest figures of electricity demand and supply in the country.

He also inquired about the situation of electricity transmission from various feeders.

The prime minister said there was a need to work collectively to eliminate load-shedding, adding, the hardships faced by people should be reduced.