UrduPoint.com

PM Briefed About Latest Electricity Demand & Supply Situation

Muhammad Irfan Published June 09, 2022 | 01:50 PM

PM briefed about latest electricity demand & supply situation

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was on Thursday briefed about the latest electricity and load-shedding situation in the country.

During the briefing by power ministry officials, the prime minister sought the latest figures of electricity demand and supply in the country.

He also inquired about the situation of electricity transmission from various feeders.

The prime minister said there was a need to work collectively to eliminate load-shedding, adding, the hardships faced by people should be reduced.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Electricity From

Recent Stories

Money laundering case: Maqsood Chaprasi dies

Money laundering case: Maqsood Chaprasi dies

21 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy Observes World Oceans Day

Pakistan Navy Observes World Oceans Day

55 minutes ago
 Within the framework of the Meeting of the Ministe ..

Within the framework of the Meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the C ..

58 minutes ago
 2-Days national workshop on ‘Radiographic Imagin ..

1 hour ago
 Akina-andkhoy Railway Line Construction Resumed In ..

Akina-andkhoy Railway Line Construction Resumed In Afghanistan

1 hour ago
 NUST takes a giant leap to be ranked 334th in the ..

NUST takes a giant leap to be ranked 334th in the world; retains first place in ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.