PM briefed about LESCO solarization projects

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chairman Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Hafiz Nauman called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :Chairman Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Hafiz Nauman called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Saturday.

Hafiz Nauman briefed the prime minister about the power supply and demand situation and steps taken by LESCO to stop theft of electricity.

He also informed the PM about the projects of solarization in the jurisdiction of LESCO especially the solarization of grid stations.