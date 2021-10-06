UrduPoint.com

PM Briefed About Progress On Diamer Bhasha, Mohmand Dams Projects

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Chairman Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Lt. Gen. ® Muzammil Hussain called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Wednesday.

The Chairman WAPDA briefed the Prime Minister about the progress of various projects being executed under WAPDA including Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dams.

The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction over the performance of WAPDA in ensuring timely implementation of the power generation and water conservation projects in the country.

