PM Briefed On Construction Of Mega Dams

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday here held a meeting with Chairman WAPDA Lt General (R) Muzammil Hussain and received a briefing on the progress in the ongoing construction of mega dams.

The prime minister expressed satisfaction at the construction of the dams and directed that building of dams should be ensured within the given time frame.

He said building of new dams to meet demand for water was need of the time.

He was of the view that the construction of new dams would also help in meeting energy requirements of the country and the consumers would get inexpensive electricity.

