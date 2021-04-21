UrduPoint.com
PM Briefed On Olive Cultivation In KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 05:50 PM

PM briefed on olive cultivation in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday was briefed on olive cultivation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by the experts of Provincial Agriculture Department in a high-level meeting here at the Governor House.

KP Governor Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Agriculture and Livestock Minister Mohibullah Khan, Environment and Forest Minister Syed Ishtiaq Urmar, Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz and other senior officials attended the meeting.

It may be mentioned that the prime minister launched the olive plantation campaign in the KP by planting an olive sapling in Nowshera district on March 15 this year.

