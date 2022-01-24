PM briefed on performance of ministries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday held here a meeting with Special Assistant for Establishment Muhammad Shehzad Arbab and received a briefing about review on the performance agreements with different ministries.

The prime minister appreciated the efforts of Special Assistant Shehzad Arbab for making the performance of government institutions effective and transparent.

The prime minister will give awards to the ministries next week for showing best performance on the basis of the review report.