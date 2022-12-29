UrduPoint.com

PM Briefed On Preparations For Climate Resilient Pakistan Conference

Muhammad Irfan Published December 29, 2022 | 01:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Thursday and briefed him about the preparations for the upcoming Climate Resilient Pakistan conference.

The international conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan will be co-hosted by the Government of Pakistan and the United Nations to be held in Geneva on January 9, 2023.

The prime minister and the federal minister discussed the matters pertaining to climate change. The conference will bring together governments, leaders from the public and private sectors and civil society to support the people and the government of Pakistan after the devastating floods of 2022.



