PM Briefed On Progress Of EVMs, Tech Projects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 22 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 05:03 PM

PM briefed on progress of EVMs, tech projects

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and briefed him about the progress made on the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and briefed him about the progress made on the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

The Prime Minister was also briefed on the new projects being launched by the ministry.

Shibli Faraz congratulated the Prime Minister on the steps taken by the government for economic recovery and the achievement of positive economic indicators.

More Stories From Pakistan

