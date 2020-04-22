UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Briefed Over Info Ministry's Coronavirus Awareness Campaign During Ramazan:Special Assistant To Prime Minister On Information And Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 03:25 PM

PM briefed over Info ministry's coronavirus awareness campaign during Ramazan:Special Assistant to prime minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to prime minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and briefed him about the public awareness campaign regarding safety against coronavirus during the month of Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to prime minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and briefed him about the public awareness campaign regarding safety against coronavirus during the month of Ramazan.

Under the strategy prepared by Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the Taraweeh prayers would be aired live on Pakistan Television to encourage public to stay home as a precautionary measure against the virus.

Dr Firdous Ashiq said publicity of the 20-point agenda made in consensus with Ulema (religious leaders) would be ensured for maximum projection of guidelines on congregational prayers.

On safety of media workers, she apprised the prime minister about the matters relating to provision of safety kits for those covering the corona hospitals and isolation centres.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan Media PTV Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Foreign Minister, Canadian counterpart discuss ..

6 seconds ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs meeting to review ..

5 minutes ago

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 1 ..

5 minutes ago

Coronavirus death toll tops 110,000 in Europe: AFP ..

5 minutes ago

Preparations Underway for UNSC 5 Teleconference Su ..

9 minutes ago

Kremlin Calls for Analyzing Oil Price Dynamics Aft ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.