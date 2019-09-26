UrduPoint.com
PM Briefs His Norwegian Counterpart On Current Situation In Region

Thu 26th September 2019

PM briefs his Norwegian counterpart on current situation in region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday met Prime Minister Erna Solberg of Norway on the sidelines of 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York and briefed her on the current situation in the region.

Both the prime ministers expressed satisfaction at the current trajectory of bilateral relations, a PM Media Wing press release here said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan noted that a vibrant Pakistani diaspora in Norway played an important role in strengthening friendship between the two countries. Pakistan was interested in expanding bilateral economic relations with Norway through increased trade and investment, he added.

