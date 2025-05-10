Open Menu

PM Briefs President About Indian Aggression, Pakistan Response Through Operation Bunyan-al-Marsoos

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2025 | 02:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Saturday called on President Asif Ali Zardari here at Aiwan-e-Sadr and briefed the president about the Indian aggression and effective response being given to India by Pakistan in the form of Operation Bunyan-al- Marsous.

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, and Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, were also present during the meeting, a President' Office news release said.

The President lauded the exceptional professionalism and bravery of the Armed Forces of the country for giving a befitting response to Indian unprovoked aggression and missile attacks.

The President reaffirmed that Pakistan, as a responsible and peace-loving nation, had demonstrated considerable restraint in the face of Indian provocations. He regretted that continued Indian belligerence had left Pakistan with no option but to respond decisively in defence of its sovereignty and to protect its citizens.

President Zardari emphasised that the entire Pakistani nation stands united and resolutely supports its Armed Forces in the face of Indian aggression. He reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to safeguard the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity at all costs.

