PM Brought Innovation In CPEC: Tarar
Faizan Hashmi Published June 05, 2024 | 02:00 PM
SHENZHEN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Wednesday said that Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif had brought an innovation within China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
Talking to the media here, the minister said that a new era was beginning in CPEC under the vision of the Prime Minister. More than 500 Pakistani and Shenzhen businessmen participated in business to Business Conference in Shenzhen, he added.
"The relations between Pakistan and China are entering a new era which is an important milestone for the Pakistani economy," the minister said.
He opined that business-to-business meetings and conferences in Shenzhen will play a significant role in the stability and development of Pakistan's economy.
The minister said that a meeting with the owner of a mobile phone manufacturing plant was held whose factory was operational in Pakistan. He said that it will export its mobile sets from Pakistan.
He said that there was also a discussion regarding electric vehicles manufacturing. He said that PM Shehbaz Sharif will also meet the Chinese leadership in Beijing.
He said with the grace of Allah Almighty, Pakistan will make rapid progress owing to these measures.
