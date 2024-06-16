PM Calls Acting President Of Iran On Eid-ul-Azha, Conveys Eid Greetings
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 16, 2024 | 10:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday held a telephone conversation with the Acting President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mohammad Mokhber on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha and conveyed his warm greetings for a happy and joyous Eid-ul-Azha to the Government and the brotherly people of Iran, particularly to the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
The two leaders also discussed bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest, a PM Office press release said.
While lauding the historic visit of late Iranian President Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi to Pakistan in April this year, the prime minister reiterated his commitment to work with total resolve to achieve all the mutually agreed upon objectives of the visit so as to further deepen our bilateral relations.
The prime minister also expressed sincere wishes to the Iranian government for the successful holding of upcoming Presidential elections in Iran on 28 June, 2024.
