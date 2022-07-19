PM calls allies meeting in Lahore today

(@Abdulla99267510)

Former President Asif Ali Zardari will also arrive in Lahore to attend the meeting today.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- July 19th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called an important of allies in Lahore to deliberate the arising political situation.

The latest reports say that PPP co-chairman and former President Asif Ali Zardari will also arrive in Lahore today.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurnagzeb said the government’s coalition partners and PDM leaders will hold consultation on important matters and review overall situation in the country.

The meeting is going to take place after PTI emerged victorious in recently held by-polls of Punjab. PTI got 15 seats while PML-N could get only four seats while an independent candidate also won the seat in the by-polls on 20 seats of the provincial assembly.